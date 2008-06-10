The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Oh, Lucasarts Aren't Dropping Internal Development (Yet)

In case you missed it: last week, Lucasarts fired a bunch of people. Then rumours popped up that Lucasarts would fire even more people. So many, in fact, that they'd cease internal development altogether. Well, we can discount that one (for now). If you remember, Lucasarts told us last week they were "definitely committed to the internal studio", and re-affirmed that yesterday, explaining that work on the non-Lego Indiana Jones title was being done in-house. No comment on whether they'd continue internal development beyond that game, but since it's a whiles off, we can cross that bridge when we get to it.

Source: LucasArts to Halt Internal Development [Shacknews]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles