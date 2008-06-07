Oh, New Halo Wars Info!

Courtesy of this month's GamePro, which is as you read this working its way to subscriber's mailboxes. While the cover feature promises news on all future Halo titles, it only dishes out hard information (and gorgeous new screens) on Halo Wars. But that's OK. We'll take it. Because a console RTS is a new experience for Ensemble, they've stripped back their traditional playstyle in favour of something a little more Halo-esque. Which means only one economic unit - "supplies" - and fast, fast, fast battles, with the team promising you can be fighting "within ten seconds" of hitting the battlefield. Also revealed is at least a partial list of the units that'll be available.

UNSC Forces

Marines

Flamethrower Marines

Spartans

Warthogs

Scorpions

Cobras (anti-vehicle artillery)

Hornets

Wolverines (anti-aircraft vehicle)

Elephants (!!)

Cyclops (enormous UNSC mech unit)

Vultures (mysterious, enormous vehicle)

Covenant Forces (not all units revealed)

Grunts

Jackals

Hunters

Ghosts

Banshees

Scarabs

Elites

GamePro July 2008 [thanks Tom!]