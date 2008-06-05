The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Okami Producer Says Exclusives 'Make No Sense'

Choices, choices, choices. We've got three home console platforms: PS3, Xbox 360 and Wii. (Don't forget the PC!) And that's just current gen! The PS2 is still going strong. Add to that, portable platforms the PSP and the DS. Game developers do have a wide range of choices. Yet some choose to stick their games on a single platform. Not Okami producer and current Platinum Games exec Atsushi Inaba, who states:

While the level of what's missing has reduced, I still feel that none of the platforms totally satisfy my needs. That's why different games on different platforms is the way to approach the situation. Also, from a business point of view, it doesn't make sense to develop for a single platform at this point.

True, but don't count on third party exclusives to vanish anytime soon.

Platinum Games [Next Gen via Go Nintendo][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles