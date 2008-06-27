The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Old School Mega Man 9 Coming To WiiWare

More details have surfaced on the first official Mega Man sequel since 1996's Mega Man 8 for the PlayStation. Revealed earlier this month by the Australian Office Of Film and Literature Classification, the latest issue of Nintendo Power features an interview with series creator Keiji Inafune as well as screenshots from the title, revealing that not only will the game be released as WiiWare, it will retain the classic look and feel of the original NES versions of the game.

The robot bosses for the new title include Magma Man, Galaxy Man, Jewel Man, Concrete Man, Hornet Man, Plug Man, Tornado Man, and possibly Splash Woman. Splash Woman? Really?

Definitely a strange move, going back in time graphically and gameplay-wise like this, but what better way to return to the classic series than actually returning to the classic series?

