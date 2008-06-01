On Parody, the Marx Bros., and Penny Arcade

While Michael Abbott of the Brainy Gamer doesn't have any new news on his history of RPGs class, he has penned an interesting little meditation on comedy, satire, the Marx Bros., and Penny Arcade's On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness. It suffers from an overabundance of quotations, but has some interesting points:

When form and content coalesce as they do in Duck Soup (Dr. Strangelove is another very different but similarly effective example), comedy emerges like a force of nature that must be reckoned with. Is such a thing possible in a video game? It seems to me it ought to be, especially if the next PA game aspires to more than poking fun.

As the quote goes, "Dying is easy, comedy is hard." Humor is one of the hardest things to get right, especially when it's comedy in the vein of Duck Soup.

Hail Freedonia! [The Brainy Gamer]