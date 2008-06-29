The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

One Stop Shopping For Your Diablo III Trailer Needs


There is an assload (U.S. measurement, roughly 12 percent lighter than the Imperial arseload and metric arseload) of Diablo III videos over on Gametrailers and assorted game video sites. I know about them all, up here in the Kotaku tower, and I could spend all day posting them. Instead, I've embedded this one, which features 20 minutes — an Imperial shitload — of gameplay. And it is indeed awesome. Links to the other trailers are after the jump. There are many, including a series featuring the specific abilities of Witch Doctor and Barbarian classes. Enjoy, and we'll see you back here tomorrow.

Debut Gameplay Trailer
Debut Artwork Trailer
Debut Teaser
Debut Barbarian Gameplay
Debut Witch Doctor Gameplay
Barbarian Leap Gameplay
Barbarian Seismic Slam Gameplay
Barbarian Whirlwind Gameplay
Witch Doctor Horrify Gameplay
Witch Doctor Locust Swarm Gameplay
Witch Doctor Mass Confusion Gameplay
Witch Doctor Soul Harvest Gameplay
Witch Doctor Fire Bomb Gameplay
Barbarian Ground Stomp Gameplay
Barbarian Cleave Gameplay
[all hosted at Gametrailers]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles