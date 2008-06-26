The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

One Year And Counting, PSP Dominates My Subway

PSP. It's big on my subway.

In New York City, I mostly ride the subway to get to and fro. I take the 2 or 3 train a lot, the N or R. These days, though, I mostly take the wretched C. A ludicrous number of people on these trains have iPods. A year ago, I decided to start counting how many game systems I saw in their hands.

I counted them on that other blog I write for, and announced the results today:

The official MTV Multiplayer count is: 67 PSPs, 44 DSes, and 6 GBAs witnessed by me between 6/15/07 and 6/15/08.

There are many reasons the NYC subway is a great place for PSPs to thrive including...
-the presence of lots of adults who have time and money to play a game system
-a relative lack of kids (who surely would help raise the number of DS appearances)
-a noise level that has made it pointless for me to even try to play the DS' Ouendan 2 during my commute, headphones or not.

What could Sony learn from its subway success to boost the PSP in the rest of America?

PSP Tops DS In Our Informal Year-Long Subway Test [MTV Multiplayer][Pic: Penny Arcade]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles