Otomedius Gorgeous Trailer Loaded With Shooting, Boobs



Did you know? Otomedius Gorgeous is coming to the Xbox 360 this September... in Japan. No word yet on an US/Australian release, but we've dispatched word to Konami and await the carrier pigeon's safe return. Still, if you're in the area sometime after its release or are in possession of Microsoft hardware from the region, perhaps this will interest you. If not, you might simply be interested in "moe" anime gals piloting space ships. At the very least, you'll get a sneak peek at the extra modes contained in the home version.