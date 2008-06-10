Pachter: GTA IV So Did Not Drive Console Sales

I know, we don't run many of these predictions anymore, but I've an inkling this one's on the money, so up it goes. Analyst Michael Pachter has rolled the goat's bones, read the tea leaves and predicted that while software sales for May were strong, hardware sales were not. Even though they were supposed to be, with both Microsoft and Sony hoping/expecting a big sales boost in the wake of GTA IV's release. He cites some simExchange and VGChartz numbers in his figures, which as guesstimates aren't as rock-solid as we can hope for, but since the real NPD numbers won't be with us til later in the week, guesstimates are all we've got. Make do.