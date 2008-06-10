Pac-Man As Feudal Japan Era Ghostbuster

I've always been a bit disappointed with Namco Bandai's attempts at Pac-Man modernisation, Pac-Man Championship Edition notwithstanding. The yellow blob's transition to 3D has resulted in some awkward and ugly renditions, but artist Jared Moraitis' spin on the ghost eating hero could make for a fascinating game, should Namco Bandai have the good sense to repurpose the Afro Samurai engine for a more anthropomorphized Pac-Man with some much needed swordplay. Knowing Namco, though, this will have to remain in my dreams...
Pac-Samurai [Pop Monkey - thanks, Drew!]
