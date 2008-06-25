Pacman Jones Does Pac-Man A Favour

Adam Bernard Jones doesn't want to be called Pacman anymore. The 24-year old Atlanta native and first NFL player in 44 years to be suspended for a season due to an incident at a Las Vegas strip club that led to shots being fired and left former pro-wrestler Tommy Urbanski paralysed from the waist down. Speaking to a crowd of kids at a basketball camp hosted by Dallas Mavericks forward Brandon Bass on Saturday, Mr. Jones expressed the desire to leave his nickname and the negativity associated with it behind.

"My mum is going to call me 'Pacman.' That is what it is. I can't change that", Jones said. "I'm not saying that my teammates won't call me 'Pacman' on the field. But for the most part, I want to be Adam or Mr. Jones".

So what he is saying there is that everyone is still going to call him Pacman, but he doesn't like it.

We tried to reach the actual Pac-Man for comment on the situation but were informed by sources that he is not real, which made me cry.

