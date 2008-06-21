The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Pac-Man T-Shirt Spreads The Word

Would it be a Friday without somebody posting a picture of a T-shirt? Of course it would. Not even Pac-Man himself has the power to warp time and space, but he might just have the power...to move you. Kotakuite Annissa spotted this Pac-Man-inspired t-shirt in a rather peculiar place.

After being dragged into one of the local Christian books stores by a relative I spotted this gem of a shirt. Torn between horror and facination I ended up snapping a few photos of it. These two are the only ones that turned out well enough for you to actually read the text under Blinky, Inky, and Clyde.

I snagged the best of the two pictures, but in case you still can't read it, the quote is "But I tell you who hear me, love your enemies, do good to those that hate you. - Luke 6:27". I've been checking chat logs all morning but still can't see where Luke said that. Seems a bit out of character really. I'll follow up with him later.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles