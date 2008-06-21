Pac-Man T-Shirt Spreads The Word

Would it be a Friday without somebody posting a picture of a T-shirt? Of course it would. Not even Pac-Man himself has the power to warp time and space, but he might just have the power...to move you. Kotakuite Annissa spotted this Pac-Man-inspired t-shirt in a rather peculiar place.
After being dragged into one of the local Christian books stores by a relative I spotted this gem of a shirt. Torn between horror and facination I ended up snapping a few photos of it. These two are the only ones that turned out well enough for you to actually read the text under Blinky, Inky, and Clyde.
I snagged the best of the two pictures, but in case you still can't read it, the quote is "But I tell you who hear me, love your enemies, do good to those that hate you. - Luke 6:27". I've been checking chat logs all morning but still can't see where Luke said that. Seems a bit out of character really. I'll follow up with him later.
