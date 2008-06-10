The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Pangea Bringing Enigmo And Cromag Rally To iPhone

Brian Greenstone from Mac game developer Pangea Software took the stage today during the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference to demo two new games coming to the iPhone when the App store launches.

First up is Enigmo, a physics-based puzzle game that involves getting water into a container using a reflector. The game is extremely CPU intensive, and according to Greenstone the iPhone handles it like a champ.

Next up is Cromag Rally - A 3D cave man racing game in the same vein as Mario Kart, only using the iPhone's motion sensor to turn the entire device into a steering wheel.

Both games were originally OS X based, and porting the games from the Mac to the iPhone platform only took the developers 3 days. Very impressive! Look for both games to be available at $AU 10.53 a piece on launch. Check out the Mac OS X pages for Cromag Rally and Enigmo for more information.

