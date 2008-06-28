PC Gaming Barely Attending E3

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

PC gaming isn't dead. It just not applying for an E3 credential or getting fitted for a booth babe thong.

Microsoft decided to showcase PC gaming this week in San Francisco and Intel isn't having an E3 presence because...

Kevin Unangst, senior global director of Windows gaming at Microsoft, said his team decided to show off PC games at an event in San Francisco this week to avoid being overshadowed at E3.

"As it has morphed, E3 has fundamentally become a console show," he said. "We didn't want to just squeeze out some time at a console show."

Having attended E3 since 2001, I can say that PC games were among the harder to appreciate during a compressed game-packed week. Still, E3's just a console show now?

Don't expect to see many PC games at upcoming E3 game show [Venture Beat]

