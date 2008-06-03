PC Huxley Officially Coming To North America

Webzen's massively-multiplayer online first-person shooter Huxley is officially heading to North America and Europe as NHN, Korea's largest internet company, announces that they will be publishing the title via their Western subsidiary, NHN USA. The game will be available to download and play via the company's www.ijji.com website in late 2008, while the 360 version remains up in the air at this time.

"Huxley is one of the most anticipated online games currently in development, and we are very excited to bring the triple-A title to Western audiences," said Whon Namkoong, CEO, NHN USA, Inc. "Huxley provides gamers with a unique and compelling experience that gamers everywhere are sure to enjoy."

Is Huxley still one of the most anticipated online games currently in development? There was a time when I couldn't mention online games without Huxley coming up, but now? Meh. Anyone out there still all tingly for some MMOFPS action?