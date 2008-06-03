PC Huxley Officially Coming To North America

Webzen's massively-multiplayer online first-person shooter Huxley is officially heading to North America and Europe as NHN, Korea's largest internet company, announces that they will be publishing the title via their Western subsidiary, NHN USA. The game will be available to download and play via the company's www.ijji.com website in late 2008, while the 360 version remains up in the air at this time.
"Huxley is one of the most anticipated online games currently in development, and we are very excited to bring the triple-A title to Western audiences," said Whon Namkoong, CEO, NHN USA, Inc. "Huxley provides gamers with a unique and compelling experience that gamers everywhere are sure to enjoy."
Is Huxley still one of the most anticipated online games currently in development? There was a time when I couldn't mention online games without Huxley coming up, but now? Meh. Anyone out there still all tingly for some MMOFPS action?
NHN USA To Bring Much Anticipated Next-Gen MMO Shooter Huxley to North America
Leading Game Portal ijji.com, with More Than Six Million Users, to Host Breakthrough Online Game in Late 2008
IRVINE, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—It's official. NHN USA, a subsidiary of NHN (KOSDAQ:035420), the largest Korean Internet company, announced today that it has secured the rights to publish the long-awaited Huxley in North America and Western Europe. Bringing online gamers everywhere closer to the chance to exercise their fragging skills against thousands of other players in the first twitch-action massively multiplayer online first-person shooting (FPS) game Huxley, the online shooter is slated to arrive on the PC via ijji.com in late 2008.
Huxley is the first massively multiplayer online (MMO) game to combine the twitch-based fast-action gameplay of a first person shooter (FPS) with the cerebral character development of an MMO to deliver an intense and exciting online entertainment experience of a complete MMOFPS. Players will be drawn into the genre-bending game play, riveting cinematic graphics and intricate setting of Huxley, where they will choose between two races, Sapiens or Alternatives and struggle to obtain a powerful energy source while fighting endless battles against the Hybrids, a mysterious third group born of the two races.
Developed by Webzen, Huxley will be released by NHN USA for the PC and be available to play on the publisher's renowned gaming portal ijji.com in late 2008. More information will be available shortly at www.ijji.com.
