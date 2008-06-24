Peggle Perfection Requires A Dash Of Madness

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Have you ever played Peggle? If not, it's one of the more surprisingly addictive titles to come out of the PopCap Games stable of brightly coloured "casual" games. Even if you have played Peggle—or Peggle Extreme, the free Half-Life themed version that's included in The Orange Box—an 18 million point round might not blow your hair back. So when watching this clip, via Waxy, the first minute or so might not impress. The fanatical, bordering-on-insane planning might, however, as demonstrated moments later might. It also might frighten.

