PETA Uses Mario To Battle Kentucky Fried Chicken

Mario has teamed up with some pretty amazing characters over the years, from Sonic the Hedgehog to Solid Snake, so why not Pamela Anderson? Super Chick Sisters is a flash game PETA (People For The Ethical Treatment Of Animals) is using to promote their campaign against fast food restaurant Kentucky Fried Chicken, which features two chicks with Mario-esque coloured initial caps, Chickette and Nugget, as they struggle to rescue Pamela Anderson from the clutches of the evil Colonel Sanders. Seriously.

Not only does it borrow themes, a hint of music, and game mechanics from Super Mario Bros., it features characters from the series too, including Dr. Mario, Princess Peach, and the brothers Mario and Luigi themselves, who mistake Pamela Anderson for Princess Peach and get attacked by the People Against Unethical Treatment Of Turtles.

Hit the link below for happy music, colorful characters, and claims that KFC tears the beaks off of live baby chickens. Fun.

