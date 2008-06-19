The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Peter Moore Thinks Rock Band's Changing Our Thinking About Games

Peter Moore isn't just a game exec. He is a rocker. And as a rocker, he knows the importance of things like Rock Band. And what is that?

It really came home for me when we were in Munich for our global marketing meeting and we took over the Hard Rock Café for the night and had a Rock Band competition... There were a hundred of us and it was like a real rock concert. It was a blast. I stood back and I thought that this was an incredible cultural phenomenon... The crowd were going wild, but all we were doing was playing on toy guitars, toy drums and singing badly into a microphone. Now the beer might have had something to do with it, I don't know, but it was a great social thing. And I said, 'Boy, this product is going to change the way we think about games.'

Boy was he right! Rock Band also changed the ways game execs can embarrass themselves at E3 press conferences.

Peter Moore Interview [CVG via videogaming247][Pic]

Comments

  • Ben Guest

    So yeah, is Australia gunna get this game... ever?

    0
  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    *Sits and waits, rocking back and forth, refreshing the page that tells him where his Rock Band package is.*

    Can't sleep. Must wait for Rock Band. Can't sleep. Must wait for Rock Band.

    *Tears hair out*

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles