Playing Fallout 2 While Stupid

You can play Fallout games many ways: as a brute, as a marksman, as a pacifist, as a diplomat. Hipolito is a blogger who decided to play Fallout 2 as an idiot.

He started his character with an intelligence of 2 and is chronicling his playthrough on his blog. Funny? A bit. Frustrating? The blogger writes:

This might sound like a downer, but it's a burden to be dumb (Intelligence < 4). It's like being evil; you might get a kick out of the dialogues, but there are much fewer quests and party members available to you. Even Sulik didn't join me! I thought I had read somewhere that the quests in Fallout 2 would play out completely differently for a dumb person, such that he could essentially Gump his way to victory. So far, though, many of the quests aren't playing out at all.

I played Fallout 3 last week in L.A. (in the same room as the legendary, long-lost Crecente). I didn't do very well. Maybe my character's intelligence was set to 2 as well.

Fallout 2 for Dummies: A Post Nukular AAR [Octopus Overlords blog]

