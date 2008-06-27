PlayStation 3 Falls Out Of First In Japanese Charts

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Well, the PlayStation 3 had a good run. Err... week. After a big boost from fourth to first on the wings of Metal Gear Solid 4's release in Japan, things have largely returned to normal. The PS3 resumes its position behind the Nintendo DS this week, selling about double what it had been for a good part of the year, but not enough to get out of the chart's bottom half. The PSP returns to the number one spot, probably helped by the release of Super Robot Taisen A Portable. You have to take the good with the bad, Sony. Then you get the facts of life.

  • PSP - 59,351
  • Wii - 41,037
  • Nintendo DS - 36,599
  • PlayStation 3 - 20,336
  • PlayStation 2 - 6,346
  • Xbox 360 - 2,555

