PlayStation 3 Graphics Chip Shrinks To Wee 65nm This Fall

Kaz Hirai and the boys at Sony are all about profitability. They don't just throw these slides together for kicks; they mean it. As part of the company's accelerated "cost down efforts", the PlayStation 3 will be getting smaller, cooler, cheaper, more efficient and generally awesomer RSX graphics chips starting this fall. We're talking 65nm manufacturing processes, people. The good stuff.

Kaz noted in his corporate strategy speech earlier today that the Cell processor has been manufactured with 65nm process technology as of "last holiday". Both were originally manufacture at 90nm, which was charming at first, but now seems rather vulgar. We're updating our console power consumption charts in anticipation of the new RSX's release.

