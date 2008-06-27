US PlayStation Store Update: Gouge Away

PlayStation 3 owners, your update is ready. It's packed with Pixies and a triple shot of Weezer, a welcome kick in the pants for Rock Band owners. The Guitar Hero III clan hasn't been forgotten, as the World of Warcraft inspired "I Am Murloc" lets you rock gratis. Two sporty demos and video clips for seemingly every first-person shooter under the sun fill up the rest of the update, the full contents of which are after the jump.

Games and Demos

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds demo

Top Spin 3 demo

Expansions and Add-Ons

PAIN Nigel character ($AU 1.03)

Guitar Hero III - "I Am Murloc" by Level 70 Elite Tauren Chieftain (free)

Rock Band Weezer Pack 1 ($AU 5.74 or $AU 2.08 per song) - "Dreamin'," "The Greatest Man That Ever Lived," and "Troublemaker" by Weezer

Rock Band The Pixies "Doolittle" album ($AU 19.84 or $AU 2.08 per song) - "Crackity Jones," "Dead," "Debaser," "Gouge Away," "Here Comes Your Man," "Hey," "I Bleed," "La La Love You," "Monkey Gone to Heaven," "Mr. Grieves," "No 13 Baby," "Silver," "Tame," and "There Goes My Gun" by the Pixies

Game Videos

Battlefield: Bad Company "Accolades" TV spot

Battlefield: Bad Company "Preston's Blog" video

Brothers In Arms: Hell's Highway trailer

Call of Duty: World at War trailer

The Incredible Hulk trailer

Haze "Launch" trailer

Haze "Song" trailer

Movie and Television Trailers

The House Bunny trailer

So I Married An Axe Murderer Blu-ray trailer

Men In Black Blu-ray trailer

Wallpapers and Themes

PlayStation Network theme

PAIN "Nigel" theme