US PlayStation Store Update: Gouge Away

PlayStation 3 owners, your update is ready. It's packed with Pixies and a triple shot of Weezer, a welcome kick in the pants for Rock Band owners. The Guitar Hero III clan hasn't been forgotten, as the World of Warcraft inspired "I Am Murloc" lets you rock gratis. Two sporty demos and video clips for seemingly every first-person shooter under the sun fill up the rest of the update, the full contents of which are after the jump.

Games and Demos
Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds demo
Top Spin 3 demo

Expansions and Add-Ons
PAIN Nigel character ($AU 1.03)
Guitar Hero III - "I Am Murloc" by Level 70 Elite Tauren Chieftain (free)
Rock Band Weezer Pack 1 ($AU 5.74 or $AU 2.08 per song) - "Dreamin'," "The Greatest Man That Ever Lived," and "Troublemaker" by Weezer
Rock Band The Pixies "Doolittle" album ($AU 19.84 or $AU 2.08 per song) - "Crackity Jones," "Dead," "Debaser," "Gouge Away," "Here Comes Your Man," "Hey," "I Bleed," "La La Love You," "Monkey Gone to Heaven," "Mr. Grieves," "No 13 Baby," "Silver," "Tame," and "There Goes My Gun" by the Pixies

Game Videos
Battlefield: Bad Company "Accolades" TV spot
Battlefield: Bad Company "Preston's Blog" video
Brothers In Arms: Hell's Highway trailer
Call of Duty: World at War trailer
The Incredible Hulk trailer
Haze "Launch" trailer
Haze "Song" trailer

Movie and Television Trailers
The House Bunny trailer
So I Married An Axe Murderer Blu-ray trailer
Men In Black Blu-ray trailer

Wallpapers and Themes
PlayStation Network theme
PAIN "Nigel" theme

