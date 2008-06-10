Pokemon WiiWare And VC Inflation

This week in Wii downloadables we are given a choice between new collectible goodness and old inflatable badness as Nintendo releases one new game for WiiWare and two classic titles on the virtual console.
First and foremost, WiiWare gets one of its most eagerly anticipated titles with My Pokémon Ranch (1,000 points), the prequel to My Pokémon Creamy Caesar. This relaxing title lets your Miis and Pokémon hang out together on a ranch, which sounds like a splendid way to spend an afternoon. Players will be able to link up with Pokémon Diamond and Pearl for the DS and deposit up to 1,000 Pokémon onto your ranch, leaving you up to your neck in Pokémon droppings.
On the older games front we have two NES games at 600 points each, Dig Dug, which involves inflating your enemies until they are dead, and the Bio Miracle Bokutte Upa, a game never released outside of Japan that involves inflating your enemies and riding on top of them. Two games whose heroes truly blow.
Wii-kly Update
One WiiWare Game and Two Virtual Console Games Added to Wii Shop Channel
The latest additions to the Wii™ Shop Channel offer a remarkable array of characters you won't find just anywhere. A fresh WiiWare™ title gives Pokémon lovers a whole new way to wrangle and enjoy their little pals, while a pair of imported Virtual Console™ releases will pump up the action quotient—literally—for fans of NES® classics.
Nintendo adds new and classic games to the Wii Shop Channel at 9 a.m. Pacific time every Monday. Wii™ owners with a high-speed Internet connection can redeem Wii Points™ to download the games. Wii Points can be purchased in the Wii Shop Channel or at retail outlets. This week's new games are:
WiiWare™
My Pokémon™ Ranch (Nintendo, 1 player, Rated E for Everyone—Comic Mischief, 1,000 Wii Points): The Pokémon phenomenon debuts on WiiWare with My Pokémon Ranch, a game that lets you watch as Pokémon and Miis interact with each other for the first time. Enjoy the relaxing ranch life by viewing your ranch and its Pokémon, taking pictures and sending those pictures to your friends via the Wii Message Board. The more Pokémon and Miis you bring to your ranch, the more fun it becomes. My Pokémon Ranch can be linked with the Nintendo DS™ Pokémon® Diamond and Pokémon® Pearl Game Cards to deposit the Pokémon you've caught in these games in your ranch. You can deposit a maximum of 1,000 Pokémon from up to eight different game cards. Make your ranch livelier by playing with your friends and family.
Virtual Console™
DIG DUG™ (NES®, 1 player, Rated E for Everyone, 600 Wii Points): Become Dig Dug, the champion of love and justice, as you drill up, down, left and right, defeating any enemies in your path. Avoid the persistent Pooka and the deep-dwelling but whimsical Fygar as you defeat all the enemies in order to clear each stage. Defeat enemies by hitting them with the harpoon and pumping air into them, or by dropping rocks on them from above. Receive bonus points by getting the vegetables that appear in the middle of the stage. Receive high points for defeating deep-dwelling enemies or by defeating Fygars from the side with the harpoon. Pass through inflated enemies or defeat enemies in an adjacent passage for an even higher score. Lure multiple enemies and defeat them with a single rock from above in this thrilling action game.
BIO MIRACLE BOKUTTE UPA (NES®, 1 player, Rated E for Everyone—Comic Mischief, 600 Wii Points): BIO MIRACLE BOKUTTE UPA is an action game released in 1988, but it was never available outside of Japan. Players take on the role of baby Upa, a prince of the Akuyo kingdom. Prince Upa must take on an adventure spanning seven different worlds in order to rescue the kingdom from the dangerous demon Zai. Upa must defeat the enemies he meets along the way by inflating them. Upa can then use these floating enemies to his advantage by bouncing off of or riding on top of them. The prince must also avoid deadly thorns and pits while keeping an eye out for helpful items such as milk (to restore health) and bells (for temporary invincibility) if he hopes to succeed. If you're looking for a cute and solid platformer with a hero unlike those in most other games, then look no further than BIO MIRACLE BOKUTTE UPA.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink