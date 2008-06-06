The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Pop Developer Has Sights Set On iPhone

iphone_small.jpgAlong with the info that Nnooo is looking for fresh blood, creative director Nic Watt mentioned that it may give Apple's sleek mobile a go:

As well as working on our next WiiWare title there is a strong possibility we will start working on Pop for other platforms and in particular the iPhone.

Many companies, including EA, Sega and even the Melbourne-based Infinite Interactive, are seriously considering the iPhone as a potential gaming platform. Makes sense that a developer with its eye on the casual market would be interested too.

