Pop Developer Has Sights Set On iPhone

Along with the info that Nnooo is looking for fresh blood, creative director Nic Watt mentioned that it may give Apple's sleek mobile a go:
As well as working on our next WiiWare title there is a strong possibility we will start working on Pop for other platforms and in particular the iPhone.
Many companies, including EA, Sega and even the Melbourne-based Infinite Interactive, are seriously considering the iPhone as a potential gaming platform. Makes sense that a developer with its eye on the casual market would be interested too.
