Possible Rock Band 2 Box Art, Release Date

In another case of EA, Harmonix and/or MTV Games looking for consumer opinion on the next Rock Band, Joystiq has posted a pair of box art concepts for Rock Band 2 that are being focus tested via an online survey. As it did last month, when it polled potential Rock Band buyers about new pricing schemes, survey experts are asking web surfers to pick one of two styles. We happen to prefer the one above, but our arch-nemeses prefer the other.

In other RB2 news, we've heard from our retail buddies that Rock Band 2 is showing up in databases 'round the US with a November 2008 ship date. Thanks to BrocStoppable for the heads up on that. One other tidbit that recently crept out via reader Bryan was that the late Bo Diddley's "Billy-Bo-Jupiter Thunderbird" guitar from Gretsch will make an appearance in the sequel.

Survey reveals Rock Band 2 concept box art [Joystiq]