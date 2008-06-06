Power Pro Portable Propels PSP To Phirst Place

What? We like to be alliterative now and then and the release of Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Portable 3felt like it was an opportunity to do so, especially since it appears to have given the PSP a little kick in the pants sales-wise. It's hardware competition and brethren didn't move much in either direction, with numbers pretty static week-to-week. While there were plenty of new software releases, there was little in the way of big names. Perhaps the release of Ninja Gaiden II in Japan next week will get the Xbox 360 out of the sales ghetto for a spell.
PSP - 71,986
Wii - 50,851
Nintendo DS - 38,355
PlayStation 3 - 9,169
PlayStation 2 - 7,203
Xbox 360 - 1,959
