The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Power Pro Portable Propels PSP To Phirst Place

What? We like to be alliterative now and then and the release of Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Portable 3felt like it was an opportunity to do so, especially since it appears to have given the PSP a little kick in the pants sales-wise. It's hardware competition and brethren didn't move much in either direction, with numbers pretty static week-to-week. While there were plenty of new software releases, there was little in the way of big names. Perhaps the release of Ninja Gaiden II in Japan next week will get the Xbox 360 out of the sales ghetto for a spell.

PSP - 71,986
Wii - 50,851
Nintendo DS - 38,355
PlayStation 3 - 9,169
PlayStation 2 - 7,203
Xbox 360 - 1,959

Comments

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    PSP's player proportion's pretty passable - previous PlayStation popularity predictions proved pointful - previously, pricing plus poor planning prevented PSP's popularity.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles