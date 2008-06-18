Princess Bride Game Ready To Ruin The Movie For You

I'm probably going to go to a special level of Hell for reminding you guys of this, but, the Princess Bride PC/Mac game by casual developer Worldwide Biggies is now available for purchase. It's $US 19.99, which works out to be $21.13.

Now, I'm not sure what's scarier: the system requirements recommending a 2.8GHz processor (what is this, Assassin's Creed?); or the developer's name containing a word I automatically associate with jubblies.

To be honest, I haven't played it, though that's mainly because I don't want to. If you're brave enough to not only pay for it, but indulge in its, uh, uniqueness, please, let us know your thoughts before you shoot yourself.

Okay, I may be exaggerating. The site says the game includes voices from the original cast (including - somehow - Mandy Patinkin), so it can't be all bad, right?

