Princess Bride Game Ready To Ruin The Movie For You

pb_game_wide.jpgI'm probably going to go to a special level of Hell for reminding you guys of this, but, the Princess Bride PC/Mac game by casual developer Worldwide Biggies is now available for purchase. It's $US 19.99, which works out to be $21.13.

Now, I'm not sure what's scarier: the system requirements recommending a 2.8GHz processor (what is this, Assassin's Creed?); or the developer's name containing a word I automatically associate with jubblies.

To be honest, I haven't played it, though that's mainly because I don't want to. If you're brave enough to not only pay for it, but indulge in its, uh, uniqueness, please, let us know your thoughts before you shoot yourself.

Okay, I may be exaggerating. The site says the game includes voices from the original cast (including - somehow - Mandy Patinkin), so it can't be all bad, right?

Comments

  • SirCrumpet Guest

    Wow... With great reviews such as

    "Play Princess on Windows and Mac" - USA Today

    "The Princess Bride Becomes A Videogame" - Wall Street Journal

    How can you NOT upgrade your computer to play it :D

  • J Guest

    I downloaded the free trial from the site. Definitely designed for casual gamers. Good graphics/animation/etc and it has five games it looks like...not too bad and I mean it...

    "Anybody want a peanut?"

  • Rowr Guest

    no.....no...no. NO! NO! NO! NO! NO!

    NO.

    no.

  • harry Guest

    its really not bad(no Metalgear solid 4)...well for like a 7 year old girl
    i played it with my daughter and she likes it
    if you actually want to give a non-bias review you can try it PBG-YVA-13 after u download the trial enter that code and u can play for a few days
    its legit

  • HotDamn! Guest

    Watching 20 seconds of the trailer was enough.....I'd be keen for AC in 2D, however.

    Love the movie.

    PS. reCAPTCHA is spooky - my two words are 'Murders woman'. Eek.

  • matt Guest

    lol how weird is this, we just finished watching the movie at school, and let me say........well the sword fights had bendy swords and you could see the man in the rat suit lol i really didnt like the movie so the game is not for me

