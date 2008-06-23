Pro Evo 2009 'Announced'

It's as exciting a decree as "sun to rise tomorrow", but hey, these kind of announcements have to made at some point, so we may as well indulge them. Konami have released the first screens and details for Pro Evolution Soccer 2009, promising that this year's edition will feature "a raft of extensive new additions that will further bridge the gap between PES and the real thing". Which it would want to: the last two versions of the game have been lazy updates, allowing the FIFA series to claw back some respectability in a football market once dominated (at least critically) by Pro Evo. If Konami can't convince us this version is a significant improvement over the 2005 edition (and sort out the editing...and sort out their inability to secure the licences for some of the world's biggest teams), EA will be sending fruit baskets and Thank You cards to Konami HQ all year long.

Presser follows. Interestingly, there's no mention of a Wii version. Maybe the Wii series will be permanently spun-off from the "main" Pro Evo games?