Pro Evo 2009 'Announced'

It's as exciting a decree as "sun to rise tomorrow", but hey, these kind of announcements have to made at some point, so we may as well indulge them. Konami have released the first screens and details for Pro Evolution Soccer 2009, promising that this year's edition will feature "a raft of extensive new additions that will further bridge the gap between PES and the real thing". Which it would want to: the last two versions of the game have been lazy updates, allowing the FIFA series to claw back some respectability in a football market once dominated (at least critically) by Pro Evo. If Konami can't convince us this version is a significant improvement over the 2005 edition (and sort out the editing...and sort out their inability to secure the licences for some of the world's biggest teams), EA will be sending fruit baskets and Thank You cards to Konami HQ all year long.
Presser follows. Interestingly, there's no mention of a Wii version. Maybe the Wii series will be permanently spun-off from the "main" Pro Evo games?
23rd June 2007
Konami Digital Entertainment GmbH has announced that it will release PES 2009 for PLAYSTATION®3, Xbox 360, PC-DVD, PlayStation®2, and PSP® (PlayStation®Portable) this Autumn in Europe.
PES 2009 is the latest installment of the award-winning Pro Evolution Soccer Series, which is known by millions of fans for its superior gameplay and incredible realism. For PES 2009, Konami is already planning a raft of extensive new additions that will further bridge the gap between PES and the real thing. The new game has undergone a stunning graphical update to ensure its players look and move even more like their real-life counterparts. Similarly, all-new options allow users to tailor the game to their own tastes, while new moves, innovative new control elements and key online elements will further the realism of the new game.
"The announcement of a new PES game is always a highlight for Konami, but PES 2009 looks set to reaffirm the series' utter superiority," commented Jon Murphy, PES Project Leader for Konami Digital Entertainment GmbH. "We are committed to extending the realism of the new game with a wealth of key gameplay additions, and will produce a football title that truly embodies all the skill and pace that is good about the modern game."
PES 2009 will be released for PLAYSTATION®3, Xbox 360, PC-DVD, PlayStation 2, and PSP® (PlayStation®Portable) in Autumn.
