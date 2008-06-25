Proof That 1990's Game Innovations Were Often Lame

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

When I'm on the road, I don't just report — I scavenge.

Last week in L.A. I looked down at the ground and found a page torn out of an old Nintendo Power. On one side was an ad for Shadowrun. On the other side, I found advertorial for a 1993 Konami SNES game NFL Football.

And what an amazing feature this game had.

Well, if the eradication of bubonic plague and the extinction of sabre-toothed tigers didn't already make you happy about the year you were born, perhaps you can find relief knowing that your gaming years extended past the era when things like this were the big breakthroughs.

A full scan of the page follows...

