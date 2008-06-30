Wonder about firmware release dates no more, PS3 owners. The console's 2.40 update - which will bring trophy support, in-game XMB access and limited custom soundtracks - will be out this Wednesday, July 2. That date comes straight from Sony. We suggest you spend those two days wisely. Spending them copying your entire CD collection over to your PS3 is not - as any 360 owner will tell you - spending it wisely.
PS3 2.40: Available July 2 (ie Wednesday)
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink