PS3 2.40: Available July 2 (ie Wednesday)

Wonder about firmware release dates no more, PS3 owners. The console's 2.40 update - which will bring trophy support, in-game XMB access and limited custom soundtracks - will be out this Wednesday, July 2. That date comes straight from Sony. We suggest you spend those two days wisely. Spending them copying your entire CD collection over to your PS3 is not - as any 360 owner will tell you - spending it wisely.

