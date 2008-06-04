PS3 BioShock To Feature "Unannounced Components"

The PlayStation.Blog has a few more details on the PS3 version of BioShock as well as two new screens. From what the PlayStation.Blog hints at, this will be more than *just* a straight up PS3 port:

On top of that, because this is the first PS3 title from 2K Marin, 2K Australia and 2K Boston, we've also got another development partner with some outstanding PS3-specific coding chops helping out with the project — we can't talk about what studio that is yet, but we look forward to revealing that in the future... The Boston team is the largest chunk of the BioShock team at the moment; many of them hard at work on some of the as-yet-unannounced components of the PS3 version. I can mention the work of one Boston team member, Ian Bond, who has been optimising and refactoring the physics simulation for the game to take the maximum advantage of the PS3 hardware.

It'll be interesting to see what exactly these "unannounced components" are. Hit the jump for another PS3 BioShock screenie.

