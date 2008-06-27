PS3 Getting Late 90s Ero-Game

Apparently erotic computer game White Album will find a new home on the PLAYSTATION 3. The risky romance simulation title from ero-game developer Leaf was originally released in 1998, so this PS3 version sounds like a complete overhaul. The game follows a young college student that's involved with a rising pop star. Game mechanic: The focus is on a current relationship and not making a new girlfriend. Don't expect the PS3 incarnation to be as saucy as the PC version. Oh! A new anime adaptation is planned as well. Still waiting on official confirmation, though.
WHITE ALBUM」アニメ化＆PS3移植決定！？ [Moon Phase via AnimeNewsNetwork]
