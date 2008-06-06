The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

PS3 Red Alert On Hold

We've been hearing rumblings about this for a couple of days now, but now Eurogamer has received official word from EA that production on the PlayStation 3 version of Command & Conquer Red Alert 3 has come to a halt. While EA could confirm that the development of the PS3 version had ceased, they could not reveal the reason for the stoppage, nor discuss whether or not this was a temporary decision. Very, very curious indeed.

The move isn't without its benefits, however, as PC and Xbox 360 development is being bolstered by newly freed resources. You can look forward to seeing C&C Red Alert 3 on those platforms this Autumn. We'll keep you in the loop should further developments unfold for the PS3 version.

Work on Red Alert PS3 officially halted [Eurogamer]

