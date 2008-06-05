PS3 RPG With Suggestive Chest Touching Tentacle

Tears to Tiara is one saucy PS3 title. Not nearly as saucy as "Soul Breed" strategy/embarrassing food eating RPG Record of Agarest War, but hey, few things are. "Adventure + simulation" fantasy sword-swinging RPG Tears To Tiara features 2D cutscenes — not a big deal! But one of which apparently has a boob grabbing tentacle. Yep, tears indeed.
The game goes on sale July 17th in Japan. Click through the gallery below.
?PS3??????PS3?????????????S?PRG??? [Akiba Blog]
