The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

PSN Cards FINALLY Hitting Stores

No announcement accompanying this, so I guess Sony are looking at soft-launching the things, but reader Terry sent us these pics of some PlayStation Network pre-paid cards available right now at his local Meijer store. Both $AU 20.93 and $AU 52.34 denominations are available, and Terry lets us know that (like the card says), unlike those for the 360 and Wii, the PSN cards are only activated once they've been run through the register. Another shot of the cards (in the wild) after the jump.

Editor's note: Let us know if you spot any in Australia!

Comments

  • Awsomonium Guest

    I sent an email to Sony Australia in march, they sent back that there were no immediate plans to release them in Australia. there my little tid bit of info for ya. i'll send another email to see if there are any plans yet

    0
  • Awsomonium Guest

    wat store was it seen at?

    0
    • feelingright Guest

      I rang sony the other day to ask them a qustion regarding the PSN Store and I was told by the operator that PSN Cards for Austrlia will be released the ame time as the PSP GO, which is around september 2009.

      0
      • Sam Guest

        October still no PSN cards

        0
  • this is my name! Guest

    psp go was released this month so the psn cards should be out soon

    if they dont release them in australia sony will loose their market to every one without a credit card... you know... children... who video games are aimed at...

    you get the download for gran turismo for free when you get the psp go its probably just to hold you in till the psn cards are released

    0
  • fellow Guest

    The avg age for video games is 30s i think, im not so sure. But my point is that most video games now, are for older audiences. Nothing against you, just making a point though. I am also quite annoyed at the fact that PSN Cards aren't available, I don't want my parents seeing that my credit card is spent all on App Store and PSN.

    0
  • Me Myself and I Guest

    They should come out soon... with the PSP Go and newer games comming soon, so we'll have to wait. :(

    0
  • Matt Guest

    OUT NOW @ GAME in Brisbance, QLD.

    bought them myself. $20 and $50 cards.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles