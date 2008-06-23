PSN Cards FINALLY Hitting Stores

No announcement accompanying this, so I guess Sony are looking at soft-launching the things, but reader Terry sent us these pics of some PlayStation Network pre-paid cards available right now at his local Meijer store. Both $AU 20.93 and $AU 52.34 denominations are available, and Terry lets us know that (like the card says), unlike those for the 360 and Wii, the PSN cards are only activated once they've been run through the register. Another shot of the cards (in the wild) after the jump.

Editor's note: Let us know if you spot any in Australia!