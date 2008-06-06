The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Qore Is Live

After a delay, Sony's PLAYSTATION Store *finally* upated, and Qore is available. According to PlayStation.Blog:

Qore Episode 001: June, 2008 ($AU 3.12 Issue, $AU 26.06 Annual Subscription)
Qore: Presented by The PLAYSTATION Network is a monthly interactive video production covering the world of PlayStation. Qore provides its audience with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to developers and their games, from both the SCE Worldwide Studios and the third-party community, where the audience member can control and direct the content.
File size: 1.53 GB

Those of you who downloaded, feel free to put impressions in the comments section. Or not. Your choice!

Update Live [PlayStation.Blog Thanks everyone who sent this in!]

