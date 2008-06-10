Ready At Dawn Is Serious About Dropping The PSP

Daxter and God of War: Chains of Olympus developer Ready At Dawn was dead serious when it said it was moving on from PSP development. Proof is in the form of the boxing up and shipping out of dozens of PSP development kits and the continued teasing of what's in store after the Japanese release of the PSP version of God of War. With three solid games under its belt, we're appropriately psyched about where the dev is going next.

Ready At Dawn News