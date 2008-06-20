Real Niko Bellic Is Real Swarthy

Pixeloo's rendition of a "real" Mario was more than a little creepy. Those giant, giant eyes. Ungh. But Pixeloo's latest work - "real" Niko Bellic - is a much more subdued affair. Mostly because everyone's favourite bloodthirsty Serb had more human proportions to begin with. Though he does now look a little thinner. And a lot more cranky. Embiggened version after the jump.
Niko Bellic of Grand Theft Auto IV [Pixeloo, via GayGamer]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink