Real Niko Bellic Is Real Swarthy

Pixeloo's rendition of a "real" Mario was more than a little creepy. Those giant, giant eyes. Ungh. But Pixeloo's latest work - "real" Niko Bellic - is a much more subdued affair. Mostly because everyone's favourite bloodthirsty Serb had more human proportions to begin with. Though he does now look a little thinner. And a lot more cranky. Embiggened version after the jump.

Niko Bellic of Grand Theft Auto IV [Pixeloo, via GayGamer]