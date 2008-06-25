Red Alert 3's Cocktail Menu

Set up outside the Spore and Command & Conquer Red Alert 3 viewing rooms at Electronic Art's pre-E3 event last week was a little red bar complete with Russian beers, lots of vodka and this drink list. Unfortunately, the list didn't include the ingredients for the all-crimson drinks.

Hammer & Sickle

Drop the hammer into this cool cocktail.

The Kirov

The pride of Russian, stirred with crimson juice.

Red October

A refreshing rum cocktail with a hint of cherry.

Lenin's Tomb

A nonalcoholic punch for our moderate comrades.

I stuck to the beer.