Research Says PS3 Appeals To Older Folks

According a new study (yet another!) there's an age difference between the customers who purchase the Xbox 360 and the PS3. The study, from Experian Consumer Research, states that the Xbox 360 appeals most to gamers 35-44 years-old, while the PS3 appeals to folks 45 years-old and up. And the Wii? According to the study, that console appeals to those aged 18-24 years-old. The control group apparently was made up of "new media respondents" (bwah?) who were defined as those who spend more than an hour online each week. No real surprises in this data, huh.

