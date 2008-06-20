The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Research Says PS3 Appeals To Older Folks

According a new study (yet another!) there's an age difference between the customers who purchase the Xbox 360 and the PS3. The study, from Experian Consumer Research, states that the Xbox 360 appeals most to gamers 35-44 years-old, while the PS3 appeals to folks 45 years-old and up. And the Wii? According to the study, that console appeals to those aged 18-24 years-old. The control group apparently was made up of "new media respondents" (bwah?) who were defined as those who spend more than an hour online each week. No real surprises in this data, huh.

Who Are The Customers [The Earth Times via PS3 Fanboy][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles