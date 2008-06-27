The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Resident Evil Pachinko Shows More Than Jill Sandwiches

In Japan, it's pretty common for video games to have pachinko machines. Heck! Movies, anime and manga character even get pachinko machines based on them. It's not just spinning metal balls! New pachinko machines even feature large LCD-type displays to keep players engaged. Pachinko maker Yamasa's Resident Evil machine puts poor Jill Valentine through the standard series of scares and shootings — if only for suggestive glances!

jill_pachinko2.jpgpachinko_jill3.jpgpachinko_jill4.jpgpachinko_jill5.jpg

BioHazard [Yamaza via Hatimaki]

Comments

  • Obnoxiousdan Guest

    What song was that playing while they were fighting tyrant?
    I caught phrases like "Crucifixtion", "kill you no forgiveness" and "Will survive till the end"...

    God damn that guitar sounds so legendary.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles