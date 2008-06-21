Resistance 2 Beta Keys, 'Colossal' Secret In Next Gamepro

Want to get into the Resistance 2 beta? One place to start is the next issue of Gamepro magazine which, in addition to having a little Resistance 2 wingding, is also the home to some beta access keys. They're not just giving them away, unfortunately. You just have a chance to win one. How many are they handing? Not sure. We're guessing at least 60. But that's just a guess.
The issue teaser also hints at some sort of secret. The adjective "colossal" is used. We're instructed to sit down, it's that serious. What could it be?! Surely there's a countdown clock out there that will provide us with more information!
See GamePro's new Resistance 2 cover, win a beta code [GamePro - thanks, James!]
