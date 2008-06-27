The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Retailer Ad Shows Xbox 360 Price Drop Hits Before E3

A user on the High-Def Digest forums has posted a scan of what is claimed to be an upcoming Kmart weekly ad, one that indicates a price drop will hit the Xbox 360 line-up the week before E3. The ad, purported to hit July 6, shows that the model that comes equipped with a 20GB hard drive, formerly known as the 'Pro' version, will be priced at $AU 312.37. That's a $AU 52.24 price drop from its current MSRP.

The ad scan doesn't indicate further price adjustments for the 'Arcade' or 'Elite' models, but with the lower end SKU currently priced at $AU 291.47, we would assume that it will have to be adjusted somehow. Consider it rumour for now, but we'll be getting in touch with them to learn more.

Xbox 360 price cut is coming around July 6th, price will be $US 299 [High-Def Digest Forums via NeoGAF]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles