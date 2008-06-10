(RIP Soul Calibur: 1998-2008) Yoda, Vader Make SCIV Cover

First Guitar Hero kicks the bucket, now this... Soul Calibur IV has been dated and priced for Japan. That's good news! The game will be released on July 31st for ¥7,800 ($AU 76.89). Above is the official Japanese box art for the game, box art that features Darth Vader for the PS3 version. Yoda is on the Xbox 360 version's cover. That's, well, not such good news. By putting these iconic Star Wars characters on the box doesn't it make Soul Calibur IV seem less like a Soul Calibur game and more like a Star Wars game? Yes, yes it does. You had a good run SC. Gonna miss ya.

Hit the jump for Yoda and try not to wonder why the Lightsabres aren't slicing through the swords!

