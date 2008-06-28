The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Rock Band 2 To Get A Jolt Of AC/DC, Survey Says

Oft-requested Aussie rockers AC/DC may be one of the artists coming to Rock Band 2, according to details from an online survey forwarded to us by a reader. The survey boasted of "120 of the biggest rock anthems from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s" including "songs from gods of rock like AC/DC and many, many others".

Other details provided by the survey promised improved "instruments, character creation, and online play" noting that drums would see some sort of undisclosed improvement.

Descriptions of the sequel to the original Rock Band also note that players will have the option to "develop and personalise artwork and apparel in the game, which you can then order as actual merchandise to be mailed to you". Harmonix CEO Alex Rigopulos talked up some of those features something we've seen little of in reality.

