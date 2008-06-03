Rock Band Accessibility Mod Makes Wheelchair Rockin' Possible

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Accessibility may not be the sexiest aspect of gaming, but my God do I have a burning lust for it. Take this Rock Band mod for example, one from a company called Kinetic. According to the folks at Kinetic, the mod was devised for "an aspiring Rock Star who happens to be in a wheelchair" who was "disappointed because the kick pedal feature on the drums cannot be disabled within the game."

Solution? A doorbell attached to a drum stick that acts as the kick pedal, making legs-free Rock Band kicking possible. Kinetic has published the details of its mod online, including the list of required materials and the how-to. Cost? About twenty bucks. Who else is now super duper excited about accessibility?!

Rock Band Drum Kit Accessibility Mod [Kinetic Communications - thanks, Jay!]

