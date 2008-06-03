Rock Band Accessibility Mod Makes Wheelchair Rockin' Possible

Accessibility may not be the sexiest aspect of gaming, but my God do I have a burning lust for it. Take this Rock Band mod for example, one from a company called Kinetic. According to the folks at Kinetic, the mod was devised for "an aspiring Rock Star who happens to be in a wheelchair" who was "disappointed because the kick pedal feature on the drums cannot be disabled within the game."
Solution? A doorbell attached to a drum stick that acts as the kick pedal, making legs-free Rock Band kicking possible. Kinetic has published the details of its mod online, including the list of required materials and the how-to. Cost? About twenty bucks. Who else is now super duper excited about accessibility?!
Rock Band Drum Kit Accessibility Mod [Kinetic Communications - thanks, Jay!]
