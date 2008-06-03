Rock Band Turning Japanese With Q Entertainment

Well here's an interesting turnabout. Harmonix and MTV are partnering with the company that brought us Lumines and Rez to bring social rhythm and music game Rock Band to Japan, the birthplace of rhythm and music games. Announced this weekend during the MTV Video Music Awards in Japan, the new game will feature all of the gameplay of Rock Band with added Japanese elements, assets, and most importantly - music. As long as it works with all the standard peripherals I plan on importing the living hell out of this game.

And what better company than Q Entertainment to handle the localisation? I'm hoping this alliance between Harmonix and Q is only the beginning of what could be a very fruitful relationship for the developers and gamers alike. Hit the jump to read the full press release while I queue up my J-pop Winamp playlist and get incomprehensible for a bit.