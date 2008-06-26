Roogoo Now In Delicious PC Flavour

SouthPeak's Xbox Live Arcade adorable bear-creature puzzler Roogoo is now available for the PC wherever fine PC games are sold. Released earlier this month via Xbox Live, Roogoo is addictive as it is cute. Just ask SouthPeak CRO Melanie Mroz.

"Roogoo is a fun, family friendly puzzle game that is as addictive as it is cute", said Melanie Mroz, CEO of SouthPeak Games. "Not only does the game get progressively more challenging to play, but it also gets harder and harder to put down".

The PC version, which retails for $AU 20.80 (boxes aren't free!), and features all 45 levels of the XBLA version, as well as split-screen multiplayer. Awww, remember back when we used to play multiplayer games together on the PC? We were such dorks back then.

Taking place in the fantasyland of Planet Roo, you star as one of the last Roogoo's still uncorrupted by the evil King Goo. King Goo can think of nothing but power and uses his influence to make other Roogoos believe that greed is the way of life. He starts to steal joyful meteors from the sky and uses their powers to build bigger and more powerful cities. After a fair amount of stealing, many of the kingdom's once cute and innocent Roogoos have turned into wicked Meemoos. It is your job to stop King Goo from collecting the remaining meteors and to turn the Meemoos back into Roogoos before it's too late.

In order to accomplish your quest and save Planet Roo, you must guide falling meteors, in the form of different shape blocks, through rotating platforms. When matched correctly, the blocks are allowed to reach their intended destination. Each meteor you guide correctly gets you one step closer to your goal.

Roogoo is available now for $19.99 at retailers everywhere. It is rated E for Everyone.