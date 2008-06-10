The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Rumour: Casting Call Reveals Portal 2 Details?

A tipster's put us on to this casting call, supposedly available on subscribers-only industry site Breakdown Express (he's a subscriber, you see). It lists a voice-acting job, working for Valve. Working for Valve doing Portal 2 work. Said work begins next month, and in briefing potential actors for the role, a ton of details on what must be one of the game's major characters is revealed. If you don't like having this kind of thing SPOILED, move along. Move along. If you wouldn't mind taking a peek inside the sequel's world, though, click through for the character description, along with some concept art of the guy in question, just in case you're a budding voice actor and would like to get your tone just right.

Snappy portrait! Cave Johnson, now-dead boss of Aperture (who you'll already know of if you ever accessed the Aperture website and had a look around), is playing such a major role that he's described as the "principle antagonist", it suggest that Portal 2 may (may) be a prequel of sorts. Which would make sense from a story-telling point of view, what with the way Portal 1 ends and all. Also interesting that he's described initially as a "sidekick", implying that you may be playing the part of a fellow executive/Aperture employee this time around, rather than a science experiment with a pair of robot chicken legs.

Course, it could also mean Johnson is already dead in this game, with his consciousness living on as a prototypical GlaDOS, but if we start down that imaginative road we'll never find our way back...

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles