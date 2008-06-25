The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Rumour: Full 2.40 Revisions List Leaked, Due Around E3

According to CVG, the much-hyped PS3 firmware update to 2.40 - the one that'll bring trophies and in-game XMB access - won't be launching "soon". Instead, Sony will be holding it back, and launching it around the time of the company's E3 address in three weeks time. They also claim to have gotten hold of the final list of features contained within the update. It's a literal list of updates - meaning the exact function of some of them is unclear - but hey, use your imagination.

So, the in-game XMB will supposedly let you access the following commands:

* Friend category
* View, send, receive messages
* Manage downloads
* Set the vibration feature of the controller
* Sign in to PlayStation Network
* Register friends
* Manage Bluetooth devices
* Terminate the game
* Music category
* Use the system BGM
* Work the system BGM operation panel
* Settings category
* Assign controllers
* View profiles
* Game category
* Set audio devices
* Use the voice changer

Some are exciting! Some aren't. Though the fact anything is exciting in a firmware update should count for something, I guess.

Exclusive: Firmware 2.4's XMB features revealed [CVG]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles