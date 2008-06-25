Rumour: Full 2.40 Revisions List Leaked, Due Around E3

According to CVG, the much-hyped PS3 firmware update to 2.40 - the one that'll bring trophies and in-game XMB access - won't be launching "soon". Instead, Sony will be holding it back, and launching it around the time of the company's E3 address in three weeks time. They also claim to have gotten hold of the final list of features contained within the update. It's a literal list of updates - meaning the exact function of some of them is unclear - but hey, use your imagination.

So, the in-game XMB will supposedly let you access the following commands:

* Friend category

* View, send, receive messages

* Manage downloads

* Set the vibration feature of the controller

* Sign in to PlayStation Network

* Register friends

* Manage Bluetooth devices

* Terminate the game

* Music category

* Use the system BGM

* Work the system BGM operation panel

* Settings category

* Assign controllers

* View profiles

* Game category

* Set audio devices

* Use the voice changer

Some are exciting! Some aren't. Though the fact anything is exciting in a firmware update should count for something, I guess.

